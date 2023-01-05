Jim Harbaugh on Michigan football future: 'I expect' to be back, 'no one knows what the future holds'

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh publicly addressed the reports of his potential return to the NFL in a statement on Thursday.

The top Wolverine doubled down on his message in December when first asked about his future plans, saying he expects to be back as coach next season — though that was prefaced with the statement, "no one knows what the future holds."

"I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days," Harbaugh's statement read. "College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said ... 'Those Who Stay Will be Champions.' "

ON THE MOVE: Michigan football WR Andrel Anthony enters NCAA transfer portal

OPINION: Jim Harbaugh holds all the cards, but here's why he shouldn’t leave Michigan for NFL

Harbaugh, who has frequently been mentioned as an NFL coaching possibility over the past few seasons, saw speculation jump after Michigan's 51-45 CFP semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

One report, from The Athletic on Monday, cited multiple anonymous sources saying he would leave if offered an NFL job. Harbaugh has been linked to discussions with the Denver Broncos and a Charlotte, North Carolina, Fox TV affiliate reported he had a "conversation about the position" with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, though that wasn't termed an interview.

Story continues

Harbaugh has only had one official interview with an NFL team since being hired in Ann Arbor in 2014: He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day in February 2021, though it became clear he and the Vikings had different ideas on the job.

“There was a tugging at me that I was once that close to a Super Bowl and I didn’t get it," he told the Free Press last February after he ultimately returned to Ann Arbor. "Some NFL jobs came open. ... For better or for worse, it was something I wanted to explore. I went in thinking, ‘I’m gonna have 100% conviction on this, and if they (Minnesota) have 100% conviction on this, then it’s something I’m gonna do.'”

Harbaugh returned to Michigan and signed a five-year contract extension.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the 43-22 win against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Dec. 3, 2022.

Harbaugh, 59, has long said the greatest prize in football is the Super Bowl and it still eludes him. Michigan's head man was 49-22-1 over four seasons in San Francisco (2011-14). Harbaugh took the Niners to three NFC championship games, including a Super Bowl appearance and a loss to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31, following the 2012 season.

It's tough to argue Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor has been anything but a success. He's 74-25 in eight seasons at the helm and led Michigan to back-to-back outright Big Ten titles for the first time since 1991-92. The Wolverines won consecutive games over Ohio State for the first time in more than two decades and are 25-3 over the past two seasons, the most wins in any two-year span in program history.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jim Harbaugh on Michigan football future: 'I expect' to be back in 2023