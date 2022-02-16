Jim Harbaugh, Michigan agree to new contract through 2026 season

Following his brief flirtation with the NFL, Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a new contract at the University of Michigan.

The university announced Wednesday that Harbaugh’s new deal runs through the 2026 season, adding an additional year to the contract extension Harbaugh signed last January. The previous terms of Harbaugh’s contract were signed following a disappointing two-win 2020 season and included a significant pay cut from $8 million to $4 million.

This updated contract comes on the heels of the program’s first Big Ten title since 2004 and first victory over rival Ohio State since 2011, but also a highly-publicized head-coaching interview with the Minnesota Vikings.

"Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership."

Added Harbaugh: "I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community. My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season.”

Earlier this offseason, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Penn State’s James Franklin both agreed to massive 10-year contracts — Tucker’s worth $95 million, Franklin’s worth $75 million.

Terms of Harbaugh’s contract, including salary and buyout, were not immediately available.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan coming off historic season

Following four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, his alma mater, in 2014 with the task of revitalizing a historic program in the midst of a long stretch of mediocrity.

Harbaugh immediately elevated the Wolverines, winning 10 games in his first two seasons. Though Michigan was winning more, it was unable to get past Ohio State and to the top of the Big Ten — until the 2021 season.

Last season, Michigan trounced the Buckeyes 42-27 to win the Big Ten East and then blew out Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten title game to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan would lose to eventual national champion Georgia in the CFP semifinals, but Harbaugh was very optimistic about the future following the defeat.

"It was a great season," Harbaugh said. "To me, it’s one of the best seasons in Michigan football history. We were trying to make it greater tonight, but it was still a great season. Proud of them, the way they kept fighting. Ton of resolve with this football team. To me, it feels like a start. It feels like a beginning."

Harbaugh: NFL interviews won't be 'reoccurring theme'

A month after making that statement, Harbaugh was in Minnesota to interview for the Vikings job. Many thought Harbaugh would take the job if offered, but the Vikings went with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell instead.

In an interview with the Detroit Free Press on Feb. 3, Harbaugh said returning to the NFL was something he wanted to explore.

“There was a tugging at me that I was once that close to a Super Bowl and I didn’t get it. Some NFL jobs came open. I was contacted by the (Minnesota) Vikings," Harbaugh said. "For better or for worse, it was something I wanted to explore. I went in thinking, ‘I’m gonna have 100 percent conviction on this, and if they (Minnesota) have 100 percent conviction on this, then it’s something I’m gonna do.”

After missing out on the job, Harbaugh said he Manuel that the pursuit of an NFL job will not be a “occurring theme every year.”

“This was a one-time thing,” Harbaugh told the Free Press.

Overall, Harbaugh has a 61-24 record in his seven seasons at Michigan. His eighth season will begin at home against Colorado State on Sept. 3.