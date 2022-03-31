Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick had plenty of success together with the 49ers, and now they’re teaming up again.

Harbaugh, now the head coach at Michigan, has named Kaepernick an honorary captain for Michigan’s upcoming Maize and Blue spring game. Harbaugh brought Kaepernick to Michigan’s practice yesterday and had him address the team.

Harbaugh was the 49ers’ head coach when they drafted him in 2011, and after Harbaugh benched Alex Smith for Kaepernick in 2012, the 49ers went to the Super Bowl. Kaepernick played his best football for Harbaugh in the four years they were together, and Kaepernick didn’t have as much success with the 49ers the next two years.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he began kneeling during the national anthem. He has continued working out and has recently been training with NFL players in an effort to get another NFL chance. NFL teams have shown no interest in giving him that chance, even though Harbaugh has vouched for him as a great quarterback and team leader.

Jim Harbaugh makes Colin Kaepernick an honorary captain at Michigan’s spring game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk