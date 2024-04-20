Jim Harbaugh keeps promise, gets Michigan tattoo in honor of national championship season

Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word.

The Los Angeles Chargers head coach kept a promise he made to his national champion Michigan team by getting a tattoo in honor of winning the College Football Playoff.

Videos of Harbaugh getting the tattoo on his right shoulder circulated on social media, and the finished product ended up being the skinny "M" Michigan logo along 15-0, the record the Wolverines had en route to their first national championship since 1997.

LOOK: Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh got a tattoo for the Wolverines' perfect 2023-24 season〽️



(h/t @JJOneOfOne) https://t.co/dsFGeWLvUx pic.twitter.com/41qxiUEp48 — On3 (@On3sports) April 20, 2024

After beating Washington in the national championship game, Harbaugh said at some point during the season he told his team if it went 15-0 and won the title, he would get a tattoo to commemorate the achievement. It was a startling promise considering Harbaugh doesn't have any tattoos.

Even though he left the college ranks and will enter his first season back in the NFL with the Chargers, Harbaugh will have a lasting reminder of what he and Michigan did in the 2023-24 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Harbaugh gets Michigan tattoo to commemorate national championship