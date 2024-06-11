Jim Harbaugh: Justin Herbert's conditioning test was an eye opener, he crushed it

New Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has made clear that he considers strength and conditioning a top priority for his team. And he says leadership on that front is coming from the franchise quarterback.

Justin Herbert did such a great job on the Chargers' conditioning test that Harbaugh said Herbert's athletic profile looks more like a tight end or edge rusher than that of a quarterback.

"The conditioning test was another eye opener," Harbaugh said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Network. "He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it like out in front of people trying to keep up with to the point I mean, the athleticism and the strength really. I mean, he could play tight end here, he could play edge rusher here."

Herbert won't be changing positions, but he has impressed his coach, and surely his teammates, by putting in the work this offseason.