Jim Harbaugh has new job during Michigan suspension: Youth football chain gang

Jim Harbaugh can't be on the Michigan sidelines Saturday against UNLV because of his university imposed three-game suspension. But nothing can keep Harbaugh away from football for too long.

Harbaugh picked up a new gig and is spending his second Saturday off working the chains for a youth football game at his son Jack's football game, dressed in his usual Michigan striped polo and hat, per a photo posted by ESPN hockey reporter Sean Ritchlin.

“There’s a chance my son Jack’s team is going to be playing at the same time. If he’s playing, I’ll go watch that game,” Harbaugh said the Monday before Michigan’s season opener against East Carolina. “I don’t know if I’ll watch on TV if I won’t be able to watch it. I can’t predict what it’s going to be at the time. It’s uncharted waters for me."

Harbaugh ended up spending last week's game against East Carolina at offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore's house, watching the game with him and his family since Moore was also serving a one-game suspension.

“Sherrone figured out the Peacock thing,” Harbaugh said of his time at home watching Michigan's 30-3 win over East Carolina. “I didn’t have the Peacock. He had that one dialed in. Kelli Moore had that one dialed in. Had some really good sandwiches, too.”

Michigan will be without Harbaugh for one more gameday after this week. He is scheduled to return against Rutgers on Sept. 23. Jay Harbaugh, Harbaugh's son and Michigan's special teams coordinator, will be coaching the first half of Saturday's matchup against UNLV, and running backs coach Mike Hart will coach the second half.

