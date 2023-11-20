Jim Harbaugh invokes Ted Lasso in describing the state of Michigan football before Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite knowing he won’t be on the sidelines on Saturday in the biggest game of the season — perhaps of his career — Jim Harbaugh was loose and in a good mental state on Monday.

It’s been two weeks that the head coach has not been available to coach in a game due to his Big Ten suspension, which means he has the added pressure of keeping his team together amid controversy. But, it appears, Harbaugh feels good about where the program is, despite the in-season upheaval.

So for Saturday, he insists that the team retain its ‘one-track mind,’ while invoking AppleTV hit show, Ted Lasso.

“I go back to that, it’s like the Ted Lasso show: ‘Believe,’” Harbaugh said. “What comes out of that is ‘believe’ and I’m so proud, so proud of our team. Despite that noise, our locker room’s in one piece. And like Ted, for me, locker room’s like my mom’s bathing suits – like to see them in one piece.

“We’ve got that, and it’s amazing. And there’s so many lessons to be learned, many life lessons that that our young guys are learning at this age, and it’s how the world works. And keeping those priorities straight: faith, family, and football. We’re battle-tested and ready to go. And now it’s just, it’s all Ohio, week’s all about Ohio. Working really hard to get ready for this game. Using the hours, the minutes, the days to hone our focus, get prepared, playing, practice, and then go execute the game.”

Beyond the players, the coaches have extra responsibilities they didn’t have a few weeks ago. Sherrone Moore was already overseeing the offensive line while coordinating the offense, but he’s also added head coaching duties to his game day repertoire.

Harbaugh trusts not only the team he’s built but also the staff. They’re all pulling in one direction and even without him being in the stadium, he hopes that will pay the difference against the Buckeyes on Saturday.

“It’s really a battle-tested team. And empowering people,” Harbaugh said. “It’s really that –empowering our coaches, empowering our players and it’s just an amazing job that they’ve done. Amazing effort, and where our players have gone about things, coaches, players, I mean, I just think back over the last five, six weeks, especially, I mean, it’s just been like a high-pitched siren. Like a deafening, ear-piercing noise. And just after a while, you start tolerating it. And then before you know it, just block it out.

“So it’s stay on course. That’s what our team has done. And just keep the priorities right. And keep the priorities straight, which is faith, family, and football.”

Michigan and Ohio State kick off at noon EST at The Big House.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire