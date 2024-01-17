Jim Harbaugh interviews for second NFL head coach opening

Jim Harbaugh has been busy since Michigan football’s glorious 2023 season came to a perfect ending last week Monday.

After coming back home to Ann Arbor, he partook in a parade down State Street and went to a subsequent rally in Crisler Center, where he received multiple standing ovations. But after that? Harbaugh has been seeking other potential opportunities.

On Monday, Harbaugh was announced to have interviewed for the open Los Angeles Chargers post, and he visited another team on Tuesday — the Atlanta Falcons, a team with a lot of talent in the NFC South. The Falcons announced they interviewed the nine-year Michigan head coach on Tuesday night.

We have interviewed Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 17, 2024

The Falcons have also interviewed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which took place on Monday.

Michigan football is reportedly still working on extending Harbaugh, but there have been snags in terms of assurances that the Wolverines headman has required in terms of both retention in case the NCAA comes down on him due to the two current investigations as well as his new contract starting after the NFL coaching carousel has come to a close.

