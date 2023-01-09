Jim Harbaugh to interview for Denver Broncos head coach job this week

Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan program are under investigation by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations.

If Harbaugh wants an escape hatch, he may have one in Denver.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Broncos will be interviewing Harbaugh for their head coach position early this week.

The #Broncos plan to interview Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching job early this week, per sources. Denver's new owners want to swing big, and landing Harbaugh – the former #49ers and current University of Michigan coach – would be about as big as it gets. pic.twitter.com/noAn5wr41T — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2023

Harbaugh has stated he intends to stay at Michigan. Still, the Denver job may be the most appealing opening in the industry this hiring cycle.

The Broncos had one of the top defenses in the NFL this season. However, they finished with a 5-12 record due to problems with Russell Wilson, who signed a five-year, $245 million extension after getting traded from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson regressed horribly in his first season in Denver, posting a 36.9 QBR, which ranked No. 27 in the league among starters.

If Harbaugh believes he can fix Wilson’s issues, it may be tough for Michigan and other candidates like the Carolina Panthers – who also hope to hire Harbaugh – to compete in the hiring race.

The Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 17 in the country and their class of 2024 is currently No. 14.

