Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that he expects to be coaching the Wolverines next season.

Harbaugh’s statement through the school comes as his name has been mentioned for NFL head coaching jobs. Harbaugh reportedly talked to the Carolina Panthers about their head coaching position and he’s also been mentioned as a candidate to take over as the coach of the Denver Broncos.

In his statement, Harbaugh said he was “aware of rumors and speculation” surrounding his coaching future and that he expects “to be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023.” His entire statement is below.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said, ‘Those who stay will be champions.’”

Michigan lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday after going 13-0 and winning the Big Ten title for the second consecutive season. Michigan has made the College Football Playoff in each of the past two seasons but has lost in the semifinals both years.

That success has made Harbaugh a potential candidate to return to the NFL. He met with the Minnesota Vikings on signing day a year ago before staying at Michigan. The Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell and won the NFC North in 2022.

Story continues

Michigan’s success in 2021 and 2022 has led to a career renaissance for Harbaugh after the Wolverines were 2-4 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Harbaugh agreed to a restructured contract with the Wolverines after that season as 2021 was set to be the last season of his deal. He then signed a new five-year deal with Michigan in February of 2022 that was worth over $7 million per year after the Wolverines won the Big Ten and beat Ohio State for the first time in his tenure.

Harbaugh came to his alma mater after four years as the coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers were 44-19-1 in his time with the team and made the Super Bowl after the 2012 season before going 12-4 and losing in the NFC title game the following year. Harbaugh parted ways with the team after an 8-8 season in 2014.

Michigan has a 74-25 record in Harbaugh’s eight-year run and has won 10 or more games in five different seasons.