Jim Harbaugh hit by questions about his next move. Nick Saban once faced them, too

PASADENA, Calif. — The most acclaimed coach in college football has been at his current job for 17 seasons. But early in his tenure at Alabama, it was assumed Nick Saban’s time in Tuscaloosa wouldn’t last very long. He was seen as a rolling stone due to the fact he had never stayed anywhere longer than five years.

As he prepared his team in 2012 to play its third national championship game in four years, rumors about a potential return to the NFL surfaced. Not long thereafter, he was mentioned as a successor to Texas' Mack Brown, too.

But Saban stayed put, and after all these years, claims it was always his plan to remain at the tradition-rich SEC stronghold for the rest of his career.

“Never since I've been at Alabama have I ever considered going anyplace else,” he said.

The same can’t be said for the man who will stand across from Saban on the Michigan football sideline Monday at the Rose Bowl semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

Jim Harbaugh, the Wolverines’ coach, flew to Minnesota for an interview with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day almost two years ago. Last January, he reportedly had conversations with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Now, his name is being linked to several potential NFL vacancies. There was a time when Harbaugh bristled at the constant speculation about a possible leap back to the pro ranks. In 2019, following an article detailing his pursuit of “an exit strategy” from Michigan, he pounced to quickly debunk it in an emailed letter blasted off to parents of his players. He called it “total crap.”

“It’s an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program and to negatively recruit,” he continued.

Harbaugh no longer tries to squash the rampant conjecture about his future at Michigan or refute the gestating narrative that the Wolverines’ latest appearance in the CFP could be his swan song in Ann Arbor. Asked multiple times this week about being the subject of NFL gossip, he reverted to the same three-word phrase.

“One-track mind,” Harbaugh repeated Saturday.

“He’s just really trying to win this game,” said his son Jay, the Wolverines’ longest-tenured on-field assistant. “And that’s cliché. But it’s true … I couldn’t speak beyond what the goals are for the next 10 days. I’m not sure. He doesn’t really function like that. Whenever he’s doing something, that’s what he’s doing.”

But the fascination with Harbaugh always seems to revolve around his next move. It has invited curiosity throughout a triumphant and tumultuous season, when Michigan’s record has remained unblemished but its program has been tainted by a pair of active NCAA investigations, two separate Harbaugh suspensions and plenty of negative headlines featuring the Michigan coach’s famous surname in bold typeface.

As the drama unfolded with Harbaugh caught in the maelstrom, there was buzz about Michigan drawing up a contract extension with a substantial raise that would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. Harbaugh seemed receptive to it.

“You want to be somewhere you’re wanted,” he said in early October.

But before the terms were finalized, the amended deal was tabled after the sign-stealing scandal began to percolate later that month. Then it was rumored to be on again in December, with the NFL Network recently reporting he was weighing a whopping 10-year, $125 million offer from the university.

With Harbaugh, however, money is not everything. He has a burning desire to win a Super Bowl following his near-miss in February 2013 with his best San Francisco 49ers team. A person in the Michigan coach’s inner circle told the Free Press in August he foresaw Harbaugh taking another crack at the NFL after this season so he could realize that goal, noting the impending exodus of talent at Michigan could serve as another motivating factor for his departure.

Besides, he said, “He's brought the program back to national prominence.”

The only box Harbaugh has left to check at Michigan is a CFP championship, which is why it is so ironic that the questions about his future have threatened to undermine that mission.

“Maybe it’s just people trying to distract you, putting this stuff into the media,” running back Blake Corum harrumphed Tuesday.

“He doesn’t let it affect him,” tight ends coach Grant Newsome added Saturday. “He doesn’t let it affect us.

But he’s partially responsible for it. After all, Harbaugh’s work over the past three seasons, when the Wolverines have won 38 of their past 41 games and become a recurring participant in the CFP, is the main reason why the talk exists in the first place.

“When you do a really great job where you’re at,” Jay Harbaugh said, “then more options are going end up becoming available for you.”

Saban can relate.

As is true now with Harbaugh, the iconic Alabama coach’s success thrust him into the rumor mill as his name was floated for one opening after another.

“The fact that there’s interest would be appreciated,” Saban said. “But the only frustrating thing about it is does it impact our program, does it impact what we're trying to do, does it impact the players on your team? That part of it is always something I've tried to manage so players didn't have to have that as a sort of impediment that would affect their ability to be successful.”

Harbaugh, on the other hand, doesn’t seem troubled by the speculation and innuendo. He has let it all fly this week, sidestepping questions about his future. What’s next for him remains anyone’s guess, and he seems to like it that way. Even his own son, the one assistant who has stuck by him for the duration of his tenure, refused to make a prediction.

“I couldn’t speak to what is going on in his mind,” Jay Harbaugh said.

Everyone, including him, will find out soon enough.

