Jim Harbaugh hires Michigan DC Jesse Minter for same role with Chargers; ex-Ravens OC Greg Roman will run offense

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is leaving Michigan to join head coach Jim Harbaugh with the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role, the team announced.

The Chargers also reached a deal on Tuesday with former Ravens, Bills and 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman to run the offense, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, solidifying the top two roles on Harbaugh's coaching staff.

Minter announced his departure from Michigan on social media Tuesday afternoon before MMQB's Albert Breer and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he had a deal in place to become the Chargers' defensive coordinator. Minter was Harbaugh's defensive coordinator at Michigan for two seasons, including with the team that won a national championship in January.

Nothing but love to everyone at Michigan, especially the players. We had a great journey together. pic.twitter.com/fZMAWEJIHn — Jesse Minter (@Coach_Minter) February 6, 2024

Minter's exit furthers the exodus from Ann Arbor following Harbaugh's departure in January. Harbaugh's son and former Michigan safeties coach and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh is reportedly joining the Seattle Seahawks as special teams coordinator on new coach Mike MacDonald's staff. Vaunted strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert followed Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

The Chargers already reportedly had a deal in place with Roman, though his role wasn't clear until Tuesday's report. The Chargers have also reportedly hired former Colts offensive coordinator and Eagles assistant Marcus Brady. He's expected to be the team's passing game coordinator.

Michigan did not lose offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines promoted Moore to replace Harbaugh. Moore led Michigan to a 4-0 record on an interim basis while Harbaugh was suspended last season and was the favorite for the job. He's now building out his own staff in the wake of Harbaugh's departure.