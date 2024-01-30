Advertisement

With Jim Harbaugh gone, how could the NCAA punish Michigan? | College Football Enquirer

Pat Forde and Dan Wetzel · Ross Dellenger

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger are joined by Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated to discuss what options the NCAA has in its continuing investigations against the Wolverines program. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.