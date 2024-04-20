Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo to celebrate Michigan national championship

Jim Harbaugh said he would get a tattoo if Michigan won the national championship.

The Wolverines did and their former coach made good on his promise.

Jim Harbaugh while getting National Championship tattoo: “I’m impervious to pain.” pic.twitter.com/niMYqVliuy — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024

Coach Harbaugh’s tattoo from Mike Sainristil’s IG story. Real or fake? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/diosYZbtKD — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024

Jim Harbaugh promised he would get a tattoo if Michigan won the national championship Today, he made good on that promise 😅🤝 (via @MikeSainristil) pic.twitter.com/dq7sHvsz09 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2024

Begs the question if Harbaugh will get lightning bold ink if his Chargers win a Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire