Jim Harbaugh gets tattoo to celebrate Michigan national championship
Jim Harbaugh said he would get a tattoo if Michigan won the national championship.
The Wolverines did and their former coach made good on his promise.
Jim Harbaugh while getting National Championship tattoo:
“I’m impervious to pain.” pic.twitter.com/niMYqVliuy
— JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024
Coach Harbaugh’s tattoo from Mike Sainristil’s IG story.
Real or fake? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/diosYZbtKD
— JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024
Harbaugh’s tattoo is complete!
Harbaugh was inked by Michigan-based tattoo artist Stephen Bateman.
Bateman has tatted Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, DaniLeigh, as well as several Michigan Football players including Blake Corum, Braiden McGregor, Mazi Smith, and Dax Hill. pic.twitter.com/wztMYezncv
— JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024
Jim Harbaugh promised he would get a tattoo if Michigan won the national championship
Today, he made good on that promise 😅🤝
(via @MikeSainristil) pic.twitter.com/dq7sHvsz09
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2024
Begs the question if Harbaugh will get lightning bold ink if his Chargers win a Super Bowl.
