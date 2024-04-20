Jim Harbaugh gets Michigan football 15-0 tattoo

Former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh knew he may have had something going for his 2023 team before it took the field. He had proclaimed that if the Wolverines went undefeated and won the national championship that he would do more than wear a ring — he’d commemorate the occasion permanently.

And he did.

Harbaugh, now the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, came back to Ann Arbor for the ring ceremony, but he did a little more than that. While back at his alma mater, he got a tattoo on his shoulder celebrating Michigan football’s undefeated season and national championship win.

Jim Harbaugh while getting National Championship tattoo: “I’m impervious to pain.” pic.twitter.com/niMYqVliuy — JJ McCarthy Fan (@JJOneOfOne) April 20, 2024

Jim Harbaugh’s 15-0 tattoo, as promised pic.twitter.com/0h0Y17X63O — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 20, 2024

With a skinny Block M and the record underneath, it’s as simple as you’d expect Harbaugh to get.

While Harbaugh is in town celebrating the 2023 season, the 2024 season has essentially kicked off unofficially with the annual spring game taking place at The Big House on Saturday pitting the maize team vs. the blue team.

