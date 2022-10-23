Jim Harbaugh fondly considers 49ers coaching tenure 'time of my life'

Harbaugh fondly recalls 49ers tenure as 'time of my life' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The final days of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure with the 49ers may have been filled with turmoil and conflict, but there was nothing but good vibes on Sunday upon his return to Levi’s Stadium.

“I thanked the York family for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to be here,” Harbaugh said on a day his 2012 NFC Championship team was honored prior to kickoff.

“And when things don’t work out in your favor or you don’t perceive them to work out in your favor, I’ve always had the attitude of don’t get bitter, get better. That’s what I’ve always strived to do.”

The 49ers hired Harbaugh after the forgettable, non-playoff tenures of Dennis Erickson, Mike Nolan and Mike Singletary.

In Harbaugh’s first season, the 49ers went 13-3 and advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

The next year, the 49ers won the conference and lost to the John Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

While recognizing the 10-year anniversary of that team, the 49ers brought 23 former players and coaches back during alumni weekend. The group was introduced to the crowd before the 49ers’ game at Levi’s Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Just an attitude of gratitude for Jed (York) and the York family for having us all back together,” Harbaugh said. “And we must’ve been pretty good, right? They don’t bring teams back unless they were pretty good. It just makes it feel good that they’re honoring the 2012 team.”

Harbaugh lasted only four seasons with the 49ers, but they sure were memorable.

His regular-season record of 44-19-1 accounts for a winning percentage of .695, second only to two-time Super Bowl-winning coach George Seifert (.766) in franchise history.

Shortly after the final game of the 2014 season, the team announced a “mutual parting.”

Two days later, Harbaugh was introduced as head coach of Michigan, his alma mater.

On the day Harbaugh coached his final game with the 49ers, he described his seasons with the 49ers as “the time of my life.”

Eight years later, he said he still feels that way.

On Saturday night, Harbaugh spoke at a get-together at Levi’s Stadium.

“John Lynch and Jed had me say a few words,” he said, “And that’s exactly what I said. It was the time of my life, those four years.”

