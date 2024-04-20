Jim Harbaugh follows through on promise with Michigan tattoo on shoulder for title team

In January, Jim Harbaugh left Michigan after nine seasons to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though he’ll be more than 2,000 miles away from his alma mater, the Wolverines will always remain close to his heart — or, at the very least, his upper arm.

While he was back in Ann Arbor Saturday for Michigan’s ring ceremony commemorating its 2023 national championship team, Harbaugh got a tattoo on his right shoulder with Michigan’s Block M logo, with “15-0” inked beneath it, a nod to the Wolverines’ record last season.

Earlier in the 2023 season, Harbaugh had promised his team that he would get a tattoo if it went undefeated, a mark it reached when it won the Big Ten championship, got past Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose Bowl and defeated Washington 34-13 in the national championship game.

A man of his word, Harbaugh followed through on the vow, even down to what part of the body on which he would get it.

“I have no ink on my body,” Harbaugh said after the national championship game. “No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I’m getting a tattoo. It’s 15-0. I’m going to put it on my shoulder. I don’t know if it’s my left or right yet. I’m a right-handed quarterback. I’ll probably get it on my right.”

Harbaugh received the tattoo from Michigan-based tattoo artist Stephen Bateman, with several of his former players, like standout cornerback Mike Sainristil, looking on and posting about it on social media.

