Jim Harbaugh explains how Ric Flair became a 'very close friend' after visit at Michigan

The Michigan football team got a rather unique guest ahead of the top 10 matchup against Penn State: WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Ric Flair.

Flair's visit to the Wolverines was thanks in part to the wrestling icon's long friendship with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, a bond not many people would expect. After the visit, Harbaugh explained to reporters how Flair became a "very close friend" for more than 30 years.

"It goes back to 1989. I was playing with the (Chicago) Bears and Brad Muster was a huge fan of 'the Nature Boy' and wrestling," Harbaugh said, adding Muster asked him if he wanted to go to a show that was near Chicago, and it was backstage where he met Flair.

"(Flair's) infectious personality, just instant friends," Harbaugh said. "The cool part was they said you 'Grab a towel, you and Brad are on the hype squad,' and (I) just remember going out and and cheering for Ric. Been to many of his shows and competitions, and he's one of a kind, the best."

Just Spent The Morning With My Close Friend The Great @CoachJim4UM! Go Blue! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/voqAEP16eB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 6, 2023

Ric Flair brings 'enthusiasm' to Michigan

Harbaugh said his energy level was already high heading into the week, but the visit from "the Nature Boy" elevated things for him and his team.

"Got a visit from 'the Nature Boy' Ric Flair, very close friend and that just brought the enthusiasm to a new level," he said.

Jokes about Ric Flair-Jim Harbaugh friendship

Even though Flair and Harbaugh have been friends for decades, people couldn't help but poke fun at the timing of Flair's visit with the Wolverines, given that Michigan is under investigation for alleged sign-stealing and Flair is also known as "the dirtiest player in the game" for his actions in the ring.

If my team was being accused of cheating, I would simply not hang out with someone known as The Dirtiest Player in the Game https://t.co/r15QobTzsp — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) November 6, 2023

Jet flying! Limousine riding! Sign stealing! Wheeling-dealing son of a gun! https://t.co/snbcZkVxYL — Nik Streng (@NikStreng) November 6, 2023

Dirtiest player in the game, and standing next to him Ric Flair. — GREAThirteen (@GreaThirteen) November 6, 2023

If he were a horseman he would get away with this scandal. He didn’t take enough notes from the dirtiest player in the game! — Rodney (@rlellison1076) November 6, 2023

