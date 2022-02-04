Jim Harbaugh explains NFL flirtation, team reaction, more

This is gonna be awkward, but Jim Harbaugh knows that.

After stating multiple times that Michigan football seemed to be at the beginning of something great following the win over Ohio State, clinching the Big Ten Championship, and making it to the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh suddenly appeared to be on the way out, seeking a chance to be the head coach in the NFL once again.

He was all but gone, but then the interview took a weird turn halfway through — though details are fuzzy as to what actually happened.

Now he comes back to Michigan having to galvanize the team after having nearly left it, and he’ll have more work to do with those in the fan base who didn’t appreciate the Wolverines playing second fiddle to the NFL.

Harbaugh spoke to New York Times bestselling author and Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom and explained his side of things. Here are some excerpts of what he said, boiled down to straight quotes.

Why he returned

In a nutshell, I love Michigan. I love every player. I love every family.

Why he sought to leave for the NFL

There was a tugging at me that I was once that close to a Super Bowl and I didn’t get it. Some NFL jobs came open. I was contacted by the (Minnesota) Vikings.

For better or for worse, it was something I wanted to explore. I went in thinking, ‘I’m gonna have 100 percent conviction on this, and if they (Minnesota) have 100 percent conviction on this, then it’s something I’m gonna do.

Coming back to Michigan

I called Warde and I asked him if he wanted me to be the head coach. And he said, ‘Yes, 100 percent.’ And I said, OK then. That’s what I want to do.’

And I told him, ‘Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one time thing.

On the fan reaction he saw online about his potential departure

The internet can be an enlightening place . . . you have to take it with a grain of salt.

On the players’ reaction to his NFL flirtation

They said ‘Coach, we all want to go to the NFL, too. And whenever one of us wants to explore going to the NFL, you support us and wish us well. And if we look at it and we come back, you’re thrilled and we get right back to work.

Plan now that he’s back at Michigan

Sure, the Super Bowl is the greatest prize in our sport. But winning a national championship. That’s pretty darn great. Let’s do that.

There was a pull to the NFL because I got that close to the Super Bowl but this was the time (to try and return.) And this is the last time. Now let’s go chase college football’s greatest prize.

Is he 100% dedicated to Michigan?

Yes. … Actually, I told Warde, ‘From here on out, I’m working at the pleasure of the University of Michigan, because that’s, in my heart, where I want to be.

Does he believe Michigan can win a national championship in today’s CFB climate?

We really believe we can win a national championship. I’m excited about today, about tomorrow, about the next day . . .

