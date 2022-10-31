Jim Harbaugh during Monday’s press conference: What happened was ‘egregious’ and ‘sickening to watch’
He's right on.
He's right on.
Harbaugh addressed the Michigan State incident at-large during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh called MSU players fighting Michigan players a "traumatic" experience, expects criminal charges will be filed.
Where did the Big 12 rank in USA TODAY Sports updated 1-131 re-rank after week 9?
In late October 1982, after weeks of rumours, Paul Weller announced that he was splitting up the band to explore new musical possibilities.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
Auburn has fired head football coach Bryan Harsin
Before the puck dropped at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, the Barracuda and Roadrunners got into quite the kerfuffle.
San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins on Sunday released some new details of the attack on Paul Pelosi and corrected some bad information published by various outlets. Da Lin reports. (10-30-22)
The Bryan Harsin era in Auburn has come to an end.
Life just got a bit easier. We’ve rounded up 10 practical and affordable products that can help make daily tasks a breeze.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh called Michigan State players fighting Michigan players a "traumatic" experience, expects criminal charges will be filed.
Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017. The Wolverines struggled to find pay dirt offensively, but their Heisman-contending running back, Blake Corum, scored twice while eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing on the season. At 8-0, Jim Harbaugh's team still has all of their preseason goals within reach.
The Tigers remain in the top 10 after being idle this week.
Biden and Zelenskyy had a tense moment on the phone in June, but their relationship has only improved since, sources told NBC News.
Dolly Parton announced that she has no intention of touring again in her lifetime, despite creating new music, as she wants to be closer to her husband and home.
Sooners punter Michael Turk has been named Co-Special Teams Players of the Week in the Big 12 for his performance against Iowa State. From @bendackiw
Michigan State head coach and President say they will cooperate, call behavior "unacceptable".
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed the attacker demanded to confront her during the attack. She was not in San Francisco at the time of incident.
From newcomers to the biggest troll in the SEC, LSU Wire lays out the superlatives through the first two months of the season.
Could the UNC football program find themselves in the Orange Bowl? ESPN's latest projections has them in the game vs. Alabama and Illinois.