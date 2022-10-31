Jim Harbaugh during Monday’s press conference: What happened was ‘egregious’ and ‘sickening to watch’

The Maize And Blue Review

Michigan football found a way to beat Michigan State, 29-7, at home on Saturday under the lights in Ann Arbor, the rivalry's first night game since 2017. The Wolverines struggled to find pay dirt offensively, but their Heisman-contending running back, Blake Corum, scored twice while eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing on the season. At 8-0, Jim Harbaugh's team still has all of their preseason goals within reach.