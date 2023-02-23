Jim Harbaugh downplays his NFL interests: 'I'm here as long as Michigan wants me'

Football coach Jim Harbaugh is committed to Michigan despite overtures from the NFL in the offseason.

"I'm here as long as Michigan wants me here," Harbaugh, 59, said Thursday as the Wolverines begin spring practice. "I'm here and this is where I want to be."

There was speculation this offseason that the former San Francisco 49ers coach would return to the NFL. Harbaugh underwent multiple interviews for the Denver Broncos head coaching job that eventually went to former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. He was also reportedly contacted by the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh downplayed his interest in returning to the NFL on Thursday, saying opportunities to go the league are an "ongoing thing" for his staff: "I have lost count of how many coaches have gone to the NFL from here."

He said he ultimately decided to remain at Michigan.

Is Jim Harbaugh working towards a new deal with Michigan?

"Calls come in, calls are taken," Harbaugh said. "Those conversations are had. There’s a few coaches on our staff (where) those calls were had, and they decided to stay here at Michigan. I’m one of ‘em. There’s another. People do what they think is best for them, professionally and personally."

This marks the second straight offseason Harbaugh has flirted with a return to the NFL.

Harbaugh had interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last year, a job that eventually went to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell. Harbaugh appeared to close the door on his return to the NFL at the time, saying, "Ultimately, I decided this is where I wanted to be."

But the NFL rumor mill started spinning again following Michigan's 51-45 upset loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl and the news that he could potentially face discipline for a Level I violation of NCAA regulations, which the Detroit Free Press reported in early January was for lying or misleading NCAA investigators.

Ulitimately, neither potential NCAA punishment nor interest from NFL teams prompted him to leave Ann Arbor. On Thursday, he noted that NFL interest, whether for him or his staff, was a good thing for the program.

“It’s an ongoing thing, something that we treat as a positive thing that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel — coaches, players, staff,” Harbaugh said. “And if someone in our organization feels that is going to benefit them professionally and personally we say have at it… We just don't hold them back.”

In January, Harbaugh confirmed he would stay at Michigan: "I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santo Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

