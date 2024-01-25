Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL is a win for Oregon in more ways than one

On Wednesday afternoon, the long-awaited news finally dropped: Jim Harbaugh would be leaving the Michigan Wolverines and heading back to the NFL ranks, joining the Los Angeles Chargers as their new head coach.

While it may seem like a relatively expected coaching change on the surface, this move is far more impactful than you may believe, and the ripple effects will reach far and wide in the world of college football. Not only will Michigan now go on a coaching search — though offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is the likely candidate to take over — but this move also opens up the transfer portal for 30 days in Ann Arbor, allowing players from the defending national champion roster to look elsewhere if they so choose.

This move from Harbaugh also has a big impact on the Oregon Ducks, believe it or not, for more reason that one. Whether it’s the future in the Big Ten, an upcoming high-profile recruitment, or some stability for an Oregon legend at long last, Duck fans should be happy to hear about the move, no matter their opinions on Harbaugh himself.

Here’s why:

Stability Arrives for Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert had three different head coaches in college while at Oregon — Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart, and Mario Cristobal — not to mention the different offensive coordinators and quarterback coaches who rolled through his life. At the NFL ranks, he’s had three more head coaches — Anthony Lynn, Brandon Staley, and interim Giff Smith — during his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, once again, not to mention the numerous offensive coordinators and connected offensive schemes he’s had to learn.

Finally, it feels like some stability has been introduced.

Regardless of your opinions on Jim Harbaugh as a person, or as a coach, it’s hard to argue against the fact that he has won wherever he’s been. At Stanford, he won the Orange Bowl with Andrew Luck at QB in 2010. As the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, he went to the Super Bowl with Colin Kaepernick at QB in 2013. He most recently won the national championship at Michigan in 2023, having led the Wolverines to a top-10 season in five of the last nine seasons.

I think it’s safe to say that he is a good coach.

Who knows how long he will be in Los Angeles, and who knows how successful that tenure will end up being. But for Oregon Duck fans who have desperately wanted to see Herbert, their prodigal son, succeed at the next level, it feels like giving him a proven winner of a coach like Harbaugh is more likely to produce satisfactory results than another year under Brandon Staley, or Anthony Lynn.

The Gatlin Bair Impact

The Oregon Ducks have done an incredible job in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where they currently have the No. 5 ranked class in the nation. However, there’s a chance that it could still get better, and Harbaugh’s departure from Michigan might have helped.

5-star WR Gatlin Bair is still left on the board, and he’s publicly said that he is deciding between the Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks.

Will his opinion be swayed at all by the fact that Harbaugh, the coach who has recruited him the hardest at Michigan, will not be there when he ends up enrolling after a two-year LDS mission? It’s hard to believe that it wouldn’t have some sort of impact.

Bair plans to announce his decision by signing day on February 7. Ultimately, it feels like Harbaugh’s departure can only mean good things for the Ducks when it comes to their chances to land another 5-star WR.

The Transfer Portal Impact

By rule, the Michigan Wolverines roster will now enter a 30-day period where the transfer portal is available to them, though it has closed for the rest of the college football world. This means that over the next 30 days, Michigan players are allowed to enter the portal and look for new teams to play for since their coach left the team. The same is currently happening at Washington, Alabama, and Arizona, among a few other schools.

That means that for teams like Oregon, who are stable and able to bring talent in, rather than worry about players leaving, this could be a banner time.

I’m not going to lie, the news is too fresh for me to have a list of Michigan players who I think Oregon will go after if they enter the portal; that’s something that I hope to bring to you in the coming day or two. However, I do know that Dan Lanning and his staff were likely ready for this news to come out, and they already have their eyes on a few players that could be of use to the Ducks should they enter the portal and look for a new team.

The Big Ten Impact

Just as it was impactful for the Oregon Ducks when Kalen DeBoer announced that he was leaving the Washington Huskies, destabilizing that program, it is impactful that Harbaugh is leaving Michigan, a new conference foe for Oregon.

Starting in 2024, the Ducks and Wolverines will be competing every year for a shot to win the Big Ten Conference. That’s something that Michigan has done for the past three years straight.

This is no shade at Sherrone Moore, or whoever the Wolverines end up hiring, but I think it’s safe to say that Michigan will have a harder time getting their fourth-straight conference title now that Harbaugh is gone. Thus, another win for the Ducks.

November 2, 2024 Looks Different

This one is really an extension of the last takeaway about Michigan’s standing in the Big Ten going forward. More specifically, though, Oregon travels to The Big House next year on November 2 in Week 10 of the season for their first in-conference game against the Wolverines.

It has set up to be one of the best games of the year and one of the toughest tests that the Ducks will face. Harbaugh leaving Ann Arbor doesn’t change that, but it does maybe make a victory for the Ducks more possible to see than was previously the case.

