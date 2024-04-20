Jim Harbaugh delivers on vow to get tattoo commemorating Michigan national championship

For Jim Harbaugh, attacking this specific day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind entailed sitting still for a while.

Harbaugh got a tattoo to commemorate Michigan's 15-0 season. Here's the video evidence of it.

"I can see once you get one you might wanna start adding," Harbaugh says in the clip. "I already wanna put a rose on it."

He needs to save some space for a tattoo of a Lombardi Trophy. Or maybe he can do that on his other arm.

It would make sense. Michigan accomplishments on one side, Chargers' success on the other.

Don't bet against him. Chiefs fans might want to scoff, but Harbaugh is going to make a difference for the Chargers. Which will complicate Kansas City's continued dominance of the division.