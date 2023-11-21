Jim Harbaugh deflects question about respect for Ryan Day, Ohio State, talks 'preparation'

When asked directly about Ryan Day and the Ohio State football coaching staff and his level of respect for them, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh deflected his answer.

Ahead of a Michigan-Ohio State game he would not be on the sideline for due to a three-game suspension as his program navigates an ongoing NCAA sign-stealing investigation, Harbaugh's response instead was about him and his team's focus for the upcoming opponent.

"It's all about our preparation for Ohio," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "The days, the minutes, the hours, everything leading up to this game, that's where our focus is: preparing ourselves and planning. We're going to practice then execute. Anything else is irrelevant when it comes to this big game week."

During Harbaugh's suspension, he is allowed to coach in the days leading up to each game, but is not allowed in the stadium on game days.

Since taking over the Michigan football program in 2015, Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to two victories against Ohio State: 2021 and 2022, where the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 87-50.

Before 2021, Harbaugh had lost five straight to Ohio State, only one of which was against Day (2019).

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten under the conference's sportsmanship policy as the NCAA investigates he program for obtaining signals from other teams using in-person scouting and the use of technology.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.

Connor Stalions, a former Michigan football staffer, was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. Stalions reportedly purchased 35 tickets at 17 different stadiums over three seasons to record opponents' sidelines to decode signals.

Harbaugh was also suspended for Michigan's wins against Penn State and Maryland.

Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is serving as active head coach in Harbaugh's absence.

Ohio State will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon on FOX.

The Wolverines are 3.5-point favorites against the Buckeyes per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jim Harbaugh deflects question about respect for Ryan Day, Ohio State