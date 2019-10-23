Jim Harbaugh: Claims I want back in NFL are “total crap”

There have been whispers, rumors or reports that Jim Harbaugh could return to the NFL since Harbaugh left the 49ers to become the head coach of the University of Michigan in 2015, but he has not left and he recently reached out to the parents of his players to deny he has any interest in leaving.

Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider received a copy of the letter, which was sent in response to a report that Harbaugh’s representatives were looking to get him back into the NFL. Harbaugh apologized for the informality of the letter while expressing that he is “committed to your sons.”

“I am reaching out to let you know that the recent claims that I am ‘pursuing an exit strategy’ are total crap,” Harbaugh wrote. “It’s an annual strategy driven by our enemies to cause disruption to our program an to negatively recruit. By the way, I don’t even have an ‘agent or representative.'”

Harbaugh’s team is coming off a 28-21 loss to Penn State that dropped their record to 3-2 this season. Michigan has gone 43-16 under Harbaugh without winning a Big Ten title in his four full seasons.