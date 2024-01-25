Jim Harbaugh is new Chargers head coach
Jim Harbaugh is leaving the University of Michigan to take the head coach job in Los Angeles. It is reportedly a 5-year deal.
Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after he spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won the national championship.
