Jim Harbaugh bullish on Chargers offensive line

The Chargers have undergone quite the transformation, but when it comes to matters on the field, the offensive line is the unit that is amidst quite the redesign.

Jim Harbaugh made it clear that he wanted the Bolts to be a physical football team. Once offensive coordinator Greg Roman came to Los Angeles, he also made it clear that the Chargers were going to be a team that could run the ball with gumption.

Just a few weeks before training camp in July, the Chargers’ running game coordinator and tight ends coach echoed Harbaugh and Roman with his insight on the offensive line’s current status.

“This is going to be an O-line-centric building,” Bischoff said. “When it comes to our strength program, it’s built around the O-line. Everybody else fall in line.

“Some people don’t value offensive linemen. We do,” Bischoff added. “That will be shown in how we approach everything — from how we stretch to how we lift, to how we run the ball, to how we protect. This is a place where O-linemen are going to want to come and play because it’s an O-line-centric space.”

The Chargers stuck to their guns and drafted the best offensive tackle available in Joe Alt in April. The Bolts also added veteran center Bradley Bozeman in free agency.

It’s clear the Bolts mean business and are looking for a more versatile offense this season.

From left to right, Rashawn Slater, Zion Johnson, Bozeman, Trey Pipkins III and Alt have made up the starting squad.

“Not having a weak link is critical,” Harbaugh said. “I think we’re trending to really having a top-to-bottom outstanding offensive line.”

There have been a few position changes including Alt moving to right tackle and Pipkins switching to guard.

“Whether it’s guard, whether it’s tackle, you can rely on him to be whatever we need him to be,” Justin Herbert said of his teammate Pipkins. “He’s done such a great job with that, especially in the weight room.

“His commitment, his leadership, the guy he is in the locker room, we’re glad to have guys like him on the team,” Herbert added.

The Chargers coaches have certainly built high hopes for this year’s offensive line. They are crucial to the offense’s functionality, and it’s common knowledge that any winning team in the NFL can run the ball well.

“I can’t speak highly enough of how those guys are working,” Roman said. “You can start to visualize some things you can do with those guys.

“They’re very versatile, very good athletes, they pull well, they can come off the ball and knock people back,” Roman added. “They can go reach people. We’re really excited about that group.”

