Jim Harbaugh: Big Ten admitted officials erred on perplexing 4th quarter holding call

According to Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten admitted the officiating crew assigned to Saturday’s Michigan-Northwestern game screwed up the weird holding call on Karan Higdon.

Higdon was called for holding early in the fourth quarter with No. 15 Michigan trailing Northwestern 17-13. Quarterback Shea Patterson scrambled for 20 yards on the play but it was called back for what officials said was a hold on Higdon … who got tackled after Patterson faked a handoff to him:

Karan Higdon was somehow called for holding on this play. He got tackled. pic.twitter.com/oeP7FkJlw6 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 29, 2018





The flag came in from the official on the far sideline (left, from that view). The box scores still list Higdon as the offender. And you’ll notice that no one else in that camera shot committed an infraction that was close to being considered holding. It was a perplexing call. To say the least.

Harbaugh was asked about it Wednesday. From MLive.com:

In his weekly interview with WXYT-FM (97.1 The Ticket), the Michigan football coach told the “Jamie and Stoney” show that he got an explanation from the league. “They said, ‘Sorry, we missed it?'” Harbaugh was asked. “Yup,” Harbaugh replied.

Michigan came back to win in the fourth quarter over Northwestern. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The penalty led to a Michigan punt because the Wolverines couldn’t get a first down after it. Thankfully for the Wolverines — and, quite frankly, for the Big Ten — Michigan got the ball back and Higdon scored the go-ahead touchdown on the next drive. The Wolverines won the game 20-17.

