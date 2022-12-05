Jim Harbaugh: I will be back enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023

One of the Sunday morning reports to gain attention this week concerned the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Those reports said that NFL teams in the market for a new coach were doing their homework on Harbaugh ahead of the offseason. Michigan beat Purdue to win the Big Ten on Saturday night and the 13-0 Wolverines are making their second straight appearance in the college football playoffs.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings after last year’s trip to the playoffs, but ultimately returned to Ann Arbor. On Sunday, Harbaugh said that he will be doing the same thing in 2023.

“That time of the year type of speculation, but I think no man knows the future,” Harbaugh said, via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com. “But I think that people that think we’ve done a good job and are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan, they’re going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023. And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023.”

Harbaugh and the Wolverines will play TCU on December 31. If they win, they will advance to the national championship game on January 9.

