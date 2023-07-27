Jim Harbaugh asked about NCAA suspension at Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Harbaugh has often been the main character of Big Ten media days and 2023 was set to be no different.

On the eve of day one at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that there was a potential four-game suspension coming down the pike for the Michigan football head coach due to his alleged misleading of NCAA investigators looking into violations.

Harbaugh took to the dais on Thursday, day two, and he was asked whether the suspension is confirmed. He demured, saying he’s not allowed to discuss it at this time.

“So, as you already know, I’m not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation,” Harbaugh said. “I’m with you. I’d love to lay it all out there. Nothing to be ashamed of and but now it’s not that time and that’s about all there is to say about that.”

Par for the course, in that it makes sense that he cannot say anything until any punishment is finalized.

Harbaugh still has a 45-minute session coming up later on Thursday at the podium.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire