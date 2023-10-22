Jim Harbaugh agrees Michigan has 'target' on its back amid sign-stealing allegations

EAST LANSING — Michigan dominated Michigan State in all three phases Saturday, notching a 49-0 win in the most lopsided game between the two schools since 1947 when the Wolverines defeated the Spartans 55-0.

Anticipation for the in-state rivalry, however, was dampened by sign-stealing allegations that surfaced this week against Jim Harbaugh's program. Michigan, 8-0 so far on the year (5-0 Big Ten), faces another NCAA investigation and has suspended staffer analyst Connor Stalions with pay as it continues.

After the win, Harbaugh was asked whether Michigan had a "target" on its back, considering not only its recent success but also, as the reporter put it, "some things off the field." Harbaugh didn't dismiss the notion.

"Uh yeah I think success does that," he told reporters. "There's people who don't like to see people be successful. You know? And there's a target? Yeah. Everybody's pointed that out from the beginning of the season. But our guys are really just very focused and just go about their business, you know? Wake up. Take care of business today. And then we still gotta get the guys back to Ann Arbor and wake up tomorrow and take care of business again."

When he was asked again, however, Harbaugh was quick to point out he himself did not use the "target" moniker. He simply agreed that Michigan has one on its back:

"I think he said that, and I agreed to it. ..." Harbaugh said, referring to the reporter who asked the initial question. "It's just the first rule of being a champion. Don't let up."

Harbaugh's Wolverines certainly played with an edge. In the late stages of both halves, Michigan ended up inside the Michigan State 10-yard line. At the end of the first half, a false start on Donovan Edwards on the MSU 4-yard line resulted in a 10-second runoff that took both teams to halftime with Michigan up 28-0. With 30 seconds left in the game, Michigan was able to finish the job after a Michigan State personal foul on third-and-10 kept the ball with Michigan. The Wolverines scored from six yards out to go up 49-0 with eight seconds left, completing the rout.

Michigan's players dismissed the talk of outside noise as well following the game, saying it didn't affect their preparation.

"(Harbaugh) just let us know what his stance was on it when it just came out — whether it was Wednesday or Thursday this week — and he was just totally up front with us and he just told us the same thing," quarterback J.J. McCarthy said from the podium. He wore a "workman's shirt," a utility outfit Michigan players sometimes don. "It's not gonna distract us. Don't let it be a distraction. Don't be a distraction. Just keep focused on playing ball."

Earlier in the week, Harbaugh released a statement saying Michigan will cooperate with the NCAA's investigation and condemning those skirting NCAA rules. Michigan, seeking its third straight College Football Playoff appearance, will now head into the bye week before a matchup with Purdue and a highly anticipated game against No. 6 Penn State, which suffered its first loss against Ohio State on Saturday.

