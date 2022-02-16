Jim Harbaugh agrees to new contract at Michigan

Jim Harbaugh made a push to become the head coach of the Vikings this offseason, but Minnesota opted to hire Kevin O’Connell and Harbaugh returned to the University of Michigan after telling the school that his flirtation with another job was “a one-time thing.”

Now Harbaugh has a new contract with the Big Ten school. The school announced that the new deal alters the terms of the contract that Harbaugh agreed to last year and adds a year to a pact that now runs through the 2026 season.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

The specific changes to the terms of the deal were not announced, but Harbaugh took a significant pay cut ahead of leading Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title, and a trip to the college playoffs. His new contract presumably bumps his salary back up and there will likely be terms for a buyout should Harbaugh get wandering eyes when it comes to NFL opportunities again in the future.

