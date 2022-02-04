Jim Harbaugh admits interest in interview with Vikings was not mutual

Feb. 4—After interviewing with the Vikings on Wednesday and not being offered their head-coaching job, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has admitted that the interest level was not mutual.

"There was a large pull there (to return to the NFL)," Harbaugh, who was San Francisco's coach from 2011-14, said in an interview the Detroit Free Press. "But I didn't feel it was that way for both parties. And that's it."

Sources have said that after Harbaugh's interview, the Vikings committed to Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as the replacement for Mike Zimmer, who was fired Jan.10 along with general manager Rick Spielman. The move can't be official until after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.

Harbaugh, 58, was an NFL quarterback from 1987-2001 and an NFL assistant coach from 2002-03. During his four years with the 49ers, the team made it to three NFC championship games and one Super Bowl, losing 34-31 in February 2013 to the Baltimore Ravens, coached by his brother John Harbaugh. Jim Harbaugh told the Free Press that his desire for another shot at the Vince Lombardi Trophy was why he went to Minnesota for the interview.

"There was a tugging on me that I was once that close to a Super Bowl and I didn't get it," Harbaugh told the Detroit paper on Thursday for a story that published Friday. "Some NFL jobs came open. I was contacted by the Vikings.

"For better or worse, it was something I wanted to explore. I went in thinking, 'I'm gonna have 100 percent conviction on this, and if they have 100 conviction on this, then it's something I' gonna do. "

Harbaugh told the paper that after Wednesday's interview he called Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to ask "if he wanted me to be the head coach." He said Manuel told him that "100 percent" that's what he wanted.

"I said, 'OK, then. That's what I want to do,' " Harbaugh said. "And I told him, 'Warde, this will not be a reoccurring theme every year. This was a one-time thing.' "

Harbaugh was one of four finalists for the Vikings job, along with O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. A source said Wednesday night after Harbaugh's interview that he was not offered the job, and that the Vikings quickly turned to O'Connell, 36.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, O'Connell said he only would answer questions about the Rams' preparation for the Super Bowl. However, he did acknowledge, "There's a lot of things going on, a lot of things that I'm absolutely looking forward to," but that the Super Bowl is now what's most important.

Harbaugh did not seem to fit the Vikings' initial intent of wanting to hire a younger, up-and-coming coach to replace Zimmer. But the Vikings sought to speak to Harbaugh due to his previous success in the NFL and his relationship with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was hired as general manager on Jan. 26 to replace Spielman.

Adofo-Mensah was in San Francisco's front office from 2013-19, which included Harbaugh's final two seasons with the team. Adofo-Mensah also got to know O'Connell from when he was the 49ers' special projects assistant in 2016.

Sources said the Vikings were very impressed with O'Connell's second interview with the team, conducted last Monday night in Los Angeles, and that Harbaugh approached Wednesday's interview as if he expected to get the job. The Vikings had reservations about Harbaugh, whose 49ers' tenure ended in turmoil, being difficult to work with and that his sometimes-abrasive personality is perhaps too similar to Zimmer's. Vikings star linebacker Eric Kendricks said after Zimmer was fired, "I don't think a fear-based organization is the way to go."

Harbaugh reiterated in his interview with the Free Press that he considers the Vikings "a first-class operation." In a text Wednesday to the Pioneer Press after his interview, he wrote, "The Wilf family (ownership group) and organization are first class all the way and in every way and Kwesi is a shining star! The team is poised for greatness."

So Harbaugh remains at Michigan, where he has been since 2015 and is coming off a Big Ten title and trip to the College Football Playoff. He told the Free Press that he wants to stick around for awhile.

"There was a pull to the NFL because I got close to the Super Bowl, but this was the time (to try and return)," he said. "And this is the last time. Now let's go chase college football's greatest prize."