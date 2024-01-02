Jim Harbaugh addresses future after Michigan football wins Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Michigan football just obliterated all the narratives surrounding it all season. It hadn’t played anybody, it had to ‘cheat’ in order to win, it couldn’t win in the postseason, it couldn’t beat an SEC team.

After beating Penn State and Ohio State, without Connor Stalions, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines went into the Rose Bowl and took down SEC champion Alabama to advance from the College Football Playoff semifinal to the national championship game in Houston on January 8.

But questions loom about Jim Harbaugh and his future. The head coach has yet to sign his contract extension offer and has been working with agent Don Yee for weeks, presumably to field NFL offers while negotiating with the University of Michigan.

After the win in the Rose Bowl, Harbaugh was asked about his future beyond the national championship game. He gave something of a non-answer, which also showed how much he was reveling in the big win.

“My future will be a happy flight back to Ann Arbor, Michigan!” Harbaugh exclaimed with a grin on his face.

The head coach has long had something of a one-track mind, focusing mostly on the task at hand. At the moment of this writing, the Wolverines await their next opponent as Texas and Washington are tied in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

