Jim Halpert of 'The Office' brings unexpected guest to Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

John Krasinski, a.k.a. Jim Halpert of "The Office," was joined by a special guest for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. And no, it wasn't Jenna Fischer (a.k.a. Pam Beesly).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In fact, his guest probably would make Pam feel a bit uneasy. After all, having your husband and ex-fiancé spending some quality time together could be a pretty awkward situation.

That's right, Jim was joined by none other than Roy Anderson.

Pam had the perfect response to the unlikely duo hanging out at TD Garden.

Story continues

If the Blues win, it's safe to assume she'll be sending another trash-talking tweet Jim's way.

As great as it is to see how Roy is holding up these days, an appearance from Michael Scott would have been nice. Steve Carrell joined "Team Jim" by showing off his Bruins cap prior to Game 7.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.