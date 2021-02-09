Jim Gray reflects on what latest Super Bowl win means to Tom Brady
Fox News contributor Jim Gray discusses his Fox Nation 'Talking to GOATS' interview with seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
Fox News contributor Jim Gray discusses his Fox Nation 'Talking to GOATS' interview with seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.
Carson Wentz seems likely to be traded in the next few days, and the QB apparently has some thoughts on his destination. By Adam Hermann
The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.
Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.
This one was full of joy for the future Hall of Fame tight end.
Antonio Brown scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and managed to accomplish the feat while running the wrong route. According to Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brown did the exact opposite of what he was supposed to do on the play. “A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to [more]
'If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning @giseleofficial lol?'
She won the game, actually.
The LPGA has laid out a number of key regulation changes for the 2021 season, and one might call some of them the "Sophia Popov Rules."
After beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Rob Gronkowski explained how Tom Brady got him to unretire and join him down in Tampa Bay.
LaMelo Ball was drilling 3-pointers from all over the floor.
Wesley Matthews knew his playing time would be cut after a blunt conversation with Lakers coach Frank Vogel. Yet he stayed ready to contribute, and did Monday.
Kevin Garnett is so old school, the Timberwolves were warned he'd throw their phones in the toilet when he returned to Minnesota in 2015.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
So what’s next for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
MLB and the players' association reached an agreement on several key rules, including doubleheaders, extra innings, playoffs and the DH.
The Eagles want a higher price to part with quarterback Carson Wentz. Despite reports in recent days that a Wentz trade agreement is close, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Eagles are still waiting for an offer that they feel is fair. So far, they haven’t gotten one. What is fair? Some reports [more]
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson's withdrawal is a death blow to an already watered-down field at a tournament in which the pro-am already was canceled.
Rob Gronkowski's childhood home consisted of "huge" bedrooms, a baseball field, a tennis court, a pool, and a gym for him and his brothers.
That said, it sounds like these Panthers are eager to get a deal done for a quarterback sooner than the draft.
Brady didn't spare Mahomes when celebrating the dominant effort of the Buccaneers Super Bowl defense.