What Jim Gray has learned from his weekly Tom Brady interviews

For the last 10 years, Jim Gray has conducted weekly interviews with Tom Brady throughout the NFL season. Over that period of time, Gray has learned plenty about the longtime New England Patriots quarterback.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Gray opened up about the admirable way Brady has approached each of his interviews on Westwood One Radio. It all started with a promise made by Brady 10 years ago that he's kept to this day.

"Meticulous, prepared, very responsive, on time, humble, he's unbelievable really," Gray said. "He never says, "Don't ask me anything." If he doesn't want to answer the question then that's how he will respond to it, but there are no preconditions.

"He wrote me a handwritten note 10 years ago now before we started this. It said, "I look forward to doing the show. You'll get the same effort out of me on Monday nights that I give my teammates on Sunday afternoons." And that has been the case, he's never missed a show."

Although the Patriots' season ended weeks ago, Brady remains the center of attention in the NFL world. The 42-year-old is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time of his career on March 18.

Despite maintaining a close relationship with Brady over the years, Gray knows as much about the six-time Super Bowl champion's future as the rest of us. When Brady himself doesn't appear to know how his offseason will unfold, Gray says there's no reason to ask him about it.

"He doesn't know," Gray said. "When he doesn't know I am not sure how any of us can know. How many times can you ask the same question? As it evolves he will let us know. It's not like he's hiding something. I've asked him and he's committed several times on the air to us that he's playing next season. There's not much he can be involved with outside the Patriots till March 18."

All signs point toward Brady returning for his 21st NFL season, so the weekly Westwood One interviews should continue. As for whether Brady will be a Patriot for his 11th year of interviews with Gray, that'll likely remain a mystery for the next couple of months.

Gray and Brady's final interview of the 2019-20 season will take place before Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2.

