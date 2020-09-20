Jim Furyk wins second PGA Tour Champions title at Pure Insurance Championship

Jim Furyk is racking up the PGA Tour Champions wins.

The 50-year-old made his debut on the over-50 tour back in August, winning the Ally Challenge. On Sunday he earned his second win in as many starts, claiming the title at the Pure Insurance Championship at 12 under after a one-hole playoff against Jerry Kelly at Pebble Beach.

Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour including the 2003 U.S. Open, won the tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th. Kelly made par. Ernie Els finished third at 11 under, followed by Mike Weir and Retief Goosen T-4 at 9 under.

A special place for many reasons. 😘🏆 Jim Furyk wins in the city where he and his wife Tabitha got engaged. pic.twitter.com/fuZXCoWXnh — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 20, 2020



