Jim Furyk earns first senior major championship with 2021 U.S. Senior Open title

Jim Furyk is adding another trophy to his packed case.

The 51-year-old won his first senior major championship on Sunday, cruising to a comfortable three-shot lead at the 2021 U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska. Furyk entered the round with a cushion and after a final-round 1-over 71 left with the trophy.

Mike Weir and Retief Goosen finished T-2 at 4 under, followed by Rod Pampling in fourth at 3 under. Rounding out the top five were Bernhard Langer and Kevin Sutherland, who tied at 1 under.

Since joining the PGA Tour Champions last year, Furyk now has three wins on the senior circuit after winning his first two starts, the Ally Challenge in August and September’s PURE Insurance Championship via a playoff against Jerry Kelly.

GREAT NUMBER 8️⃣! @jimfuryk becomes the 8th man in history to win both the #USOpen and #USSeniorOpen titles. With a final-round 71 at @OmahaCCGolf, he is our 2021 champion! pic.twitter.com/dSrqQFvfAS — USGA (@USGA) July 11, 2021

Furyk, one of five past U.S. Open champs in the field (2003 at Olympia Fields), is the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open. The Pennsylvania native and Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, resident racked up 17 wins in his PGA Tour career, including the 2010 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.