Jim Furyk and caddie Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan reunite at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

Jim Furyk has a new caddie on his bag this week that looks a lot like the old one, down to the white, fluffy mustache.

That’s because it is none other than Mike “Fluff” Cowan.

Fluff, 76, and Furyk, 54, parted ways amicably after a 25-year run earlier this season. While Furyk was sidelined with injuries, Fluff worked for Taiwan’s C.T. Pan and took up his bag permanently at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in May. Furyk told him he couldn’t pass up the chance to work for larger purses on the junior circuit and he was prepared to fire Fluff if he didn’t take the job with Pan.

Furyk filled in with friends and his son, Tanner, since resuming play. Fluff suffered an injury when he slipped and fell on wet grass going down a hill at the RBC Canadian Open on June 2 during the final round north of the border. Pan, 32, has not competed since finishing T-35 at the RBC Canadian Open. He’s currently 114th in the FedEx Cup and earned $757,714, including a T-3 finish at the Vidanta Mexico Open.

After a change of heart, Fluff has decided to return to Jim Furyk's bag full-time. The iconic duo has worked together for 25 years.

Furyk, in contrast, has made $46,416 in six starts with just one top-20 finish to his credit. What’s the old saying about absence makes the heart grow fonder? Fluff, who has worked for Peter Jacobsen and Tiger Woods during a career spanning nearly 50 years, said it was a simple decision for him.

“I wanted to finish my career working for Jim Furyk,” Fluff told PGA Tour.com.

Fittingly, they are reuniting at the PGA Tour Champions Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at Enjoie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y., the former home of the B.C. Open, a PGA Tour stop from 1971-2006.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek