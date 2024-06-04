Jim Furyk announces U.S. President’s Cup captain’s assistants, and one is a match-play bulldog

U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk has announced his captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup, scheduled for Sept. 24-29, 2024, at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner were named to Furyk’s contingent, although he can still name two more assistants before the event.

The International team will turn to Canadian and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir as captain.

“I am excited to announce Stewart, Justin and Kevin as my captain’s assistants for the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal,” said Furyk. “The three of them have a tremendous history with this event, but more importantly, they will be trusted voices in the team room and on the course for our guys. I look forward to working with them closely as we build a 12-man U.S. Team that is ready to compete at Royal Montreal this fall.”

This will be the debut as an assistant for Kisner, who has made his love of match play well known, winning the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in 2019 and finishing as the event’s runner-up in both 2018 and 2022.

The University of Georgia product was a member of the U.S. President’s Cup team in both 2017 and 2022 and has a 2-2-3 career record in Presidents Cup competition.

Jim Furyk observes the driving range during the practice round of The 2017 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

“Match play is my favorite format in golf and I’m looking forward to adding some expertise and insight to our team room as we lead an incredible contingent of players into Montreal,” Kisner said in a media release. “Jim is someone I’ve looked up to throughout my career and is naturally just a great leader, so it was a thrill when he called and asked me to serve as a captain’s assistant this fall.”

Six players will automatically qualify for each team after the completion of the BMW Championship on Aug. 25th, 2024, and each captain will then pick six players to round out their 12-man squads.

Cink has played in four Presidents Cups and had a perfect 4-0-0 mark during his 2000 debut.

Leonard, 51, has been a member of the Presidents Cup team five times and was paired with Furyk four times.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek