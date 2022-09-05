Jim Everett's takes on 49ers, Cardinals, Ravens entering 2022
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett offers his takes on the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens entering the 2022 NFL regular season.
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jim Everett offers his takes on the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Baltimore Ravens entering the 2022 NFL regular season.
Von Miller is about to play his third consecutive game in SoFi Stadium, but under very different circumstances than his last two games: In his last game, SoFi was a neutral field, and Miller and the Rams were winning the Super Bowl. Before that, SoFi was the home field for the Rams as they won [more]
The Bears had a couple of offensive players back on the practice field for the first time in a while on Monday. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Byron Pringle were back on the field. Patrick broke his thumb in a July training camp practice and had [more]
NFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
The Bears got some good news on the injury front as Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. all returned to practice Monday.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
LSU football made a fiery entrance into the Superdome and then Brian Kelly's debut against Florida State went up in smoke.
AFC predictions: How each team will finish in divisions this season
With the start of the 2022 NFL season just days away, Peter King shares his predictions for MVP, Super Bowl LVII and more.
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently revealed a stunning failure to realize that Football Is Business, Fam by explaining that he didn’t ask to be released because he doesn’t like to ruffle feathers. Doesn’t like to ruffle feathers? The team ruffled the hell out of them feathers by investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick in [more]
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Why is linebacker Dont'a Hightower's locker still up in the Patriots' locker room?
Here's how NFL players stack up for the 2022 season in a point-per-reception scoring fantasy format.
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams play Thursday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Sunday, September 11
Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Thursday, September 8
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,