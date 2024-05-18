Jim Clark retiring after 46 years with UJ track and field

May 18—JAMESTOWN — During the last 46 years of the University of Jamestown track and field and cross-country programs, there has been one constant — Jim Clark.

That is going to change.

Clark announced that the 2023-24 season was his final season coaching the programs.

Clark said he started to explore the possibility of retiring in 2016 or 2017. He said he met with then-athletic director Sean Johnson about stepping back to help bring more coaches onto the staff.

"I thought we needed more coaches and we needed younger coaches," Clark said. "... We were just understaffed in places and we need to have a little more flexibility to have coaches. ... It was more about the program than it was me because I had worked day and night, up early mornings and weekends, and the program was a lot more successful than it had been in just the recent years. I wanted it to be more successful and I thought that was one of the ways to do it."

Clark said he was thinking about this season being his last during the search process for a new head coach in 2023.

Clark's tenure started when he was hired as the women's basketball coach and was encouraged to start the women's cross-country program by then-men's cross-country head coach Rollie Greeno. Clark served as the women's track and field head coach from 1979 through 2017. Since 2017, Clark has been an assistant coach on the track and field staff while maintaining his role as head coach for the women's cross-country team. Clark said the two coaches that he has coached the longest with are Greeno and throws coach Kathryn Lemm.

During his 46 years, the inaugural head coach for the women's track and field team has won 41 conference titles and had five individual national champions and 118 All-Americans.

One of those athletes who has had a lot of success under Clark is Kaiann (Arellano) Yatskis. Yatskis sits second on the all-time high jump program list and fourth on the all-time heptathlon points list.

"I would say he definitely challenges you but in a supportive way," Yatskis said of Clark. "He definitely believes in you more than you probably even believe in yourself. He always expects the best out of his athletes too. He made it fun too."

Yatskis said Clark helped her transition from a distance runner to a heptathlete and helped her learn the heptathlete events.

As a Jamestown native, Yatskis said she grew up knowing about the program and first met Clark when she was being coached by his sister, Deb Hornung, in middle school track and field.

In 2017, the University of Jamestown created the Jim Clark Award for people who "have demonstrated a commitment to serving others through their career since leaving the University of Jamestown."

One of Clark's favorite memories over his tenure still makes him emotional almost 20 years later.

"One that stands out is I had one of my former athletes, maybe six or so years after she graduated, called me in February and she said, 'Coach, my father passed away in October and I'm getting married in June. Would you come to Milwaukee and walk me down the aisle.' That one brought tears to my eyes," Clark said. "Those are things that you remember when you do things for people and they do things for you."

Clark served as a steadying force during the recruiting process for many of his athletes including Sara Bonn.

"There was a lot of nervousness when COVID came around for so many reasons, it was a weird time," Bonn said. "But I was nervous that having to take a year off and not being able to fully train because all my facilities that I had were all closed and even the outdoor ones I had at the school, they weren't allowing people, a lot in. So there was a lot of anxieties that after not practicing for a full year, I was gonna get dropped by anyone that was interested in me. But he was really steadfast in that way, where he was like, 'Nope as long as you're doing something. Go run down a street or something.' He was really awesome about making sure he stayed consistent with contact and making sure he was being encouraging that they still wanted me in that program."

Clark has been such a stalwart with the programs that Bonn said she and her teammates have jokingly dubbed Clark "the original Jimmie."

During his tenure, Clark said he has seen the university and the athletic department change tremendously. He said they played in a lot of different conferences with the Great Plains Athletic Conference being the best level of competition.

"I think our athletes right now have so many more tools and facilities and things like that than we ever did in the late '70s, '80s, even beyond," Clark said. "We never had strength and conditioning coaches, basically didn't have a weight room when I got here. (We) had a couple of barbells and a universal gym station in the corner of the Hansen Center. The only athletic facility when I got here was the Hansen Center and everybody tried to use every nook and cranny in there to try to get something done, otherwise we were outside. They built the Larsen Center probably the second year, third year that I was here. ... If you get through the GPAC, you're probably gonna do well nationally. That wasn't necessarily the case with all of the conferences we've been in."

Clark said the program has had six head coaches since Greeno retired in 2002, and the university has had five presidents over the last 46 years.

"I've had a lot of good coaches to work with over the years," Clark said. "I'm very lucky to have very knowledgeable people, people with experience, people that are excited and energetic. That was always fun."

Clark said he already misses the job but has not thought about unretiring.

Out of all of the accolades he has received, Clark said the thing that he takes the most pride in is the relationships he's built with his athletes.

"I'm most proud that people keep in touch over the years," Clark said. "... I always have people write back at times and stop in when they're in town and visit and things like that. Just the fact that they stay connected and feel like a family when they leave here."

As for what's next for the 74-year-old, he said he will be sticking around the program from the stands.

"I'm not going anywhere. I'm gonna be around here," Clark said. "I'll go to meets and probably go on the road to meets and watch them from a distance and things like that. But it's a new program and they gotta do what's best for the program now."