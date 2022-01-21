Jim Caldwell turns down interview for Raiders head coaching position

The latest news in Raiders head coaching search has them requesting an interview from former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and being turned down, according to ESPN Dan Graziano.

Caldwell also turned down an offer to interview for the Vikings’ job.

This would be the third interview conducted by the Raiders for the head coaching position. The other two were with current Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia and Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo.

The two seemingly most likely reasons Caldwell would turn down these requests to interview is either because he already has a job lined up, or because he didn’t feel he was a serious candidate.

The new details to the Rooney Rule states the team must interview two outside candidates from underrepresented groups. Mayo was the first, Caldwell would have been the second.

Keep in mind, the Raiders still don’t have a General Manager in place since firing Mike Mayock earlier this week. So, it’s hard to take an interview all that seriously if it’s being conducted without the next GM even in the room. Hard to blame Caldwell for turning down that offer.

