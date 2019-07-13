Jim Caldwell to take leave of absence from Dolphins for health reasons

Jim Caldwell will take a step back in his role with the Miami Dolphins as he deals with an undisclosed health problem, the team announced on Saturday.

First-year head coach Brian Flores had hired Caldwell in February to serve as an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, and Caldwell will remain with the team for the 2019 season as a consultant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Flores said, via the team site. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”

The 64-year-old Caldwell was expected to take a large role in the development of former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen, whom the Dolphins acquired in May. He was to be one of the Flores’ most experienced assistants with 17 years in the NFL as either a quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator or head coach.

Jim Caldwell (right) was expected to take a large role in the development of quarterback Josh Rosen (3). (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Caldwell will still have a role in Rosen’s development, but the Dolphins will turn to another capable coach to lead the way on a day-to-day basis. Flores brought fellow Patriots assistant Jerry Schuplinski with him to South Beach as an assistant quarterbacks coach, and he will reportedly take a bigger role with the organization.

The coaching shakeup comes at a crucial time with Dolphins training camp set to begin in 12 days, so eyes may be even more focused on Rosen than normal. He had 11 touchdowns to 14 interceptions last season with the Arizona Cardinals on a 55.2 percent completion rate but carries considerable untapped potential.

Story continues

Rosen’s development this season will be crucial not only for the team but for himself. The Dolphins enter the season with the lowest over/under of any team at 4.5 wins, so a poor season could force the team’s hand to look at another quarterback of the future, potentially Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

More from Yahoo Sports: