Jim Caldwell expected to join Dolphins staff if Brian Flores hired in Miami

It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion at this point that the Miami Dolphins are hiring New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores as their next head coach.

With that, Flores is starting to put together a potential staff, which is expected to include at least one assistant with extensive head coaching experience.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jim Caldwell likely to join Dolphins

Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is expected to join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff if, as expected, Miami hires Brian Flores as head coach. (AP)

A league source confirmed to Yahoo Sports that Jim Caldwell will likely join Flores’ staff. But it’s not likely that Caldwell will be offensive coordinator — instead, it will be more of an assistant head coach and advisory role, someone who can be a sounding board for the 37-year-old Flores, an experienced guide through the sometimes choppy waters of leading an NFL team.

It’s a move similar to the one Sean McVay made when he was hired as Los Angeles Rams coach, bringing Wade Phillips in as his defensive coordinator. Phillips has been a head coach for all or parts of 12 seasons.

Caldwell interviewed with several teams this hiring cycle after spending 2018 out of football; the 63-year-old was the Detroit Lions head coach from 2014-17, and Indianapolis Colts head coach from 2009-11. He led his teams to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons as a head coach.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Patriots’ Brady: ‘I know everybody thinks we suck’

• Is the end finally near for Gronkowski?

• Haynes: Bulls uninterested in buying out Lopez

• Martin: No happy ending this time for Jeffery, Eagles



Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts