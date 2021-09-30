Jim 'Bones' Mackay returning to caddie full time for Justin Thomas

After four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Jim “Bones” Mackay will transition back to his original career as a caddie for Justin Thomas.

“It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player,” Mackay told Golf Channel on Thursday. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”

Mackay spent 25 years as Phil Mickelson’s caddie before transitioning to NBC Sports/Golf Channel in 2017.

He stepped in to caddie when Thomas’ regular caddie, Jimmy Johnson, was injured at the 2018 Sony Open. Mackay filled in again in 2020, when Johnson was injured, at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which Thomas won by three strokes. Johnson, who was recently inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame, had been on Thomas' bag since Thomas' rookie year on Tour in 2015.

Mackay will continue to work as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports/Golf Channel when his schedule allows, including next week’s Tour stop in Las Vegas, but he said the draw to caddie for the world No. 6 was too strong.

“I love to caddie and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel," Mackay said, "but it’s Justin Thomas."