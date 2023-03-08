Jim Boeheim, Syracuse U basketball coach, to retire
Jim Boeheim, the legendary coach of Syracuse University's men's basketball team, will end his tenure after 47years.
The expectation for some time has been that the Giants would part ways with wide receiver Kenny Golladay this offseason and word late last month was that they’ll do it one the new league year gets underway on March 15. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen confirmed as much during a Wednesday press conference. Schoen also [more]
With the excitement of March Madness approaching, here is a look back at the biggest upsets in NCAA men's tournament history.
Syracuse announced the transition hours after Wednesday's loss to Wake Forest in the ACC tournament.
The Baltimore Ravens designated Lamar Jackson as their non-exclusive franchise tag, and surprisingly, several teams who are in desperate need of a quarterback are not interested in negotiating with the star. The New York Giants agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley while the New York Jets are busy wooing Aaron Rodgers. Plus, Saquon Barkley, Darius Slayton, Sauce Gardner and J.J. Watt all take to Twitter to weigh in on NFL wheelings and dealings.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
The rivalry between the Warriors and Dillon Brooks took another turn Wednesday on "The Draymond Green Show" podcast.
A free-agent offensive tackle caused a stir among Chiefs fans with one simple tweet.
UCLA suffered a massive blow over the weekend.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Jalen Lott Rivals.com 2026 Lovejoy athlete Jalen Lott has not even begun his sophomore year of high school, but he is already turning heads in a serious manner. Lott is the son of former Texas cornerback and track standout James Lott and is set to make an impact in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on both sides of the football next fall.
Wisconsin needs a victory over Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament tonight to improve its NCAA Tournament chances.
The college conference expansion talk just won't stop. Neither will the chatter surrounding the potential exodus of some Pac-12 teams for the Big 12.
Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl shared a lesson former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt taught him during their time in Nashville.
In June, before LIV's inaugural event in London, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan informed his membership any player who joined LIV was suspended.
Mychal Thompson believes the Warriors' latest loss to the Los Angeles Lakers showcased a problem that will haunt them in the weeks to come.
The Memphis basketball rivalry with Houston might be potentially coming to an end with the Cougars leaving the AAC after this season.
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Cowboys fans may be surprised at where Cowherd ranked Dak Prescott.
Everything you need to know to make a smart bet on teams playing in the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament, including the latest odds and predictions.