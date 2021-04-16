Jimmy Boeheim transferring to join dad, brother at Syracuse for final season

The Boeheim family will be all together again next fall.

Jimmy Boeheim announced on Friday that he will be transferring to Syracuse for his final season of eligibility to play alongside his dad, legendary coach Jim Boeheim, and his younger brother, Buddy.

“I honestly think the possibility of playing with my brother and for my dad and for the program that made me fall in love with the game outweighs the other part you mentioned,” Jimmy said, via Syracuse.com. “I love Syracuse. I never stopped loving Syracuse. So it was pretty much a no-brainer.”

Jimmy is set to graduate from Cornell this spring, and placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal in November after the Ivy League announced that it was canceling all winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jimmy averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season.

Jim has led the Orange since 1976, and has compiled an impressive 1,083 wins, 10 regular season conference titles, five Final Four appearances and a national championship in his 45 seasons in Syracuse.

He led Syracuse into the Sweet 16 at the NCAA tournament last month, too, after picking up a key upset win over West Virginia in the second round. A lot of that credit lands on Jimmy’s younger brother, Buddy — who averaged a career-high 17.8 points and shot better than 43% from the field last season

Though he has yet to actually play for his dad, Jimmy is more than ready for the chance to finally do so.

“It just feels right,” Jimmy said, via Syracuse.com. “I can’t wait. I’m really just counting down the days when I can get into the Melo Center. Just picturing my name on a locker there. My name on the back of a jersey. It’s honestly surreal. I never expected this was going to happen. My plan was always to stay at Cornell, graduate and use my eligibility up there. But given the circumstances of the last year, here we are. I really can’t wait. I’m counting down the minutes.”

Jim Boeheim will get to coach both of his sons, Jimmy and Buddy, next season at Syracuse. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

