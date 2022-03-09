  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jim Boeheim's son Buddy suspended 1 game for punching ACC tourney opponent

Jack Baer
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jim Boeheim
    Jim Boeheim
    American basketball coach and player
  • Buddy Boeheim
    American basketball player

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim didn't seem to think much of his son Buddy's questionable play on Wednesday, but the ACC begged to differ.

The younger Boeheim saw widespread criticism during a second-round game of the ACC tournament after he was caught on replay hitting Florida State guard Wyatt Wilkes with a stealthy gut punch midway through the first half.

No foul was called on the play, but Wilkes had to leave the game after doubling over in pain. He would eventually return after the under-4 timeout in the first half.

The play added injury to insult for the Seminoles, who eventually lost by a lopsided score of 96-57.

Hours after the game, the ACC announced that it was suspending Boeheim one game for what it deemed a "flagrant act." The suspension is ill-timed for Syracuse, as the Orange are scheduled to play No. 1 seed Duke on Thursday.

Missing Boeheim is a massive loss for Syracuse, a team trying to avoid its first losing season in his father's career at Syracuse (not counting records affected by NCAA sanctions). The senior was a first-team All-ACC selection this season after averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game and shooting 34.1 percent from deep.

Jim Boeheim downplays son's punch

Jim Boeheim addressed the play after the game by downplaying the seriousness of the "inadvertent" punch and implying Wilkes had initiated the conflict.

It's hard to see how Boeheim could possibly believe that was a cogent defense, because a) it's hard to see how a punch that sidelined an opponent for several minutes "isn't much of a punch" and b) the pushing that Boeheim seems to think as punch-worthy was Wilkes pushing for position for a rebound, unless there was come other contact on a previous play.

Syracuse guard Joseph Girard also came to his teammate's defense, insisting Buddy wouldn't hurt a fly after a game in which he clearly hurt a human.

Buddy Boeheim says he apologized to Florida State player

Syracuse later released a statement from Buddy, in which he, similar to his father, pointed to Wilkes' shoving him (for a rebound) and denied purposefully punching the guard, but then conceded what he did was wrong:

In the heat of today's game, after some shoving in the lane, I swung my arm while turning to go back up the court. It was wrong to act out in frustration. I apologized to Wyatt Wilkes multiple times in the handshake line. He said not to worry about it, but I know it was wrong. I pride myself in respecting the game and our opponent. I will not react that way again.

Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton took the high road, praising Buddy's character before saying he wanted to move on.

BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 09: Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) looks for the ball during the second half of the ACC Mens college basketball tournament game between the Syracuse Orange and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on March 9, 2022 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim got away with a punch in the ACC tournament. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Recommended Stories